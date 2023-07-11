Reason Behind Drew McIntyre's Absence From WWE RAW Revealed

We're now on THREADS!

In spite of his recent return to WWE, it appears that Drew McIntyre will be absent from next week's episode of RAW, and there is a valid reason behind it.

Drew McIntyre made a surprise comeback to WWE at Money In The Bank 2023 in the United Kingdom, where he targeted Gunther following Gunther's successful defense of the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle. The assault continued on the subsequent episode of Raw. However, it now appears that 'The Celtic Warrior' is about to embark on another hiatus.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre's absence is due to his involvement in a new film titled The Killer's Game, which will also feature WWE alum Dave Bautista. Notably, Ice Cube is set to make an appearance as well.

Provided by Deadline, here is a brief summary of the film's storyline:

"Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him."