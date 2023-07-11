Carlito's WWE Return: What's The Latest Update?

We're now on THREADS!

Amidst ongoing speculation regarding Carlito's WWE comeback, there is a fresh update on his current status.

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio assembled a revamped version of the Latino World Order, and the faction played a significant role in the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match at Backlash 2023. This featured surprise cameos from both Savio Vega and Carlito, with the latter reportedly set to make a more permanent return to WWE.

However, despite considerable anticipation and rumors that he would appear on last Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, Carlito's return has not materialized thus far. Nonetheless, it seems that efforts are still underway to facilitate his permanent return.

According to PWInsider, Carlito was flown to the North East by WWE in preparation for the blue brand's event. However, a WWE source mentioned that his return "would have been overshadowed by the Bloodline storyline." The report also revealed that the former Intercontinental Champion was spotted waiting for a flight in Pittsburgh, where the company's medical program is based.

Ultimately, the Latino World Order's involvement at the event was limited to a cameo appearance, aligning with the notion that it wasn't the opportune time for Carlito's return. If the report holds true, the right time for his comeback may be in the near future.