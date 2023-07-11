WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Sees Slight Drop In Viewership For 7/10 Episode, Boosts Key Demo Rating

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com, this past Monday's WWE RAW which aired on USA Network drew an average of 1.809 million viewers. The viewership was down on last week's post-Money In the Bank show, which pulled in 1.828 million viewers.

Breaking down the viewership numbers for this week's show, the first hour attracted 1.851 million viewers, slightly down from last week's 1.854 million viewers. The second hour saw an increase, drawing 1.869 million viewers compared to 1.843 million viewers in the previous week. However, the final hour experienced a decline with 1.707 million viewers, whereas last week's third hour had 1.787 million viewers.

In terms of the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49, Monday's RAW achieved a rating of 0.56, indicating a 14.28% increase from last week's rating of 0.49.

Source: wrestlenomics.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

