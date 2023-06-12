WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Assures XFL Supporters "We’re In It For The Long Haul"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2023

The Rock Assures XFL Supporters "We're In It For The Long Haul"

Following a recent report that the XFL has lost $60 million dollars, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reassured fans of the football league that it is going nowhere.

The Rock took to Twitter on Sunday night with the following statement:

"I’ve tried to tell him his whole life but he’s never listened to me (laughs). I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception. We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That’s a big number that will continue to grow season over season. We’re in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks XFL fans for the love & support .@XFL2023@ESPN"

Tags: #xfl #the rock #dwayne johnson

