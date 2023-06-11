XFL Lost Estimated $60 Million In First Season

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s private equity investment firm RedBird Capital teamed up to buy the XFL for $15 million in 2021 after Vince McMahon folded and cut the league short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while the 2023 league spanned a full season, it still has some way to go to be financially viable, as Forbes reports it lost an estimated $ 60 million in 2023.
The report goes on to note that the next season is projected to make $100 million in revenue, with about a quarter of its income coming direct from ESPN, which pays the league $20 million per season.
Garcia looked forward to the future, saying:
“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long-term,” said Garcia, the XFL’s chair. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”
According to Nielsen, the games have pulled in on average 627,000 viewers and averaged 1.4 million viewers for its championship game between the Arlington Renegades and DC Defenders.
