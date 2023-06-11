XFL Lost Estimated $60 Million In First Season

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s private equity investment firm RedBird Capital teamed up to buy the XFL for $15 million in 2021 after Vince McMahon folded and cut the league short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the 2023 league spanned a full season, it still has some way to go to be financially viable, as Forbes reports it lost an estimated $ 60 million in 2023.

The report goes on to note that the next season is projected to make $100 million in revenue, with about a quarter of its income coming direct from ESPN, which pays the league $20 million per season.

Garcia looked forward to the future, saying:

“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long-term,” said Garcia, the XFL’s chair. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”