WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Paul Heyman On CM Punk’s Potential Of Becoming Top Tier Star By Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 11, 2023

Paul Heyman On CM Punk’s Potential Of Becoming Top Tier Star By Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

Paul Heyman recently appeared on an episode of Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin and discussed CM Punk ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. During the podcast, Heyman considered a win for Punk a ticket to Cena-esque level stardom. 

“I was like, ‘Okay, if there’s a guy that could be anointed as a top tier star, if there’s someone that could become equal to Cena at this point in time, the Macho Man to Hogan, The Rock to Steve Austin, a clear 1 and 1A, that if we give Punk this victory, we’ve established someone for the next 20 years as a star.’” 

Others disagreed with CM Punk getting the victory at WrestleMania 29 and would give the streak to Brock Lesnar the following year. 

“In Vince’s mind, and a lot of other people’s minds, and most likely in Taker’s mind, Phil Brooks was not going to get that victory. CM Punk, yes. Phil Brooks, no. That was their decision. That was their judgment.” 

“But Brock Lesnar going against the streak. The moment Vince came to us and said, ‘Hey, here’s what I have in mind for Mania. When he said Brock versus Undertaker, first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh, my God, we’re getting the streak.’ I didn’t see it any other way. I couldn’t fathom it any other way.” 

Thunder Rosa Gives Her Thoughts On Reaction To CM Punk’s AEW Return

During an interview on the latest Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa commented on how people have reacted to CM Punk returning to All Elite Wre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 11, 2023 12:59AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #the undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82352/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer