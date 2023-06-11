Paul Heyman On CM Punk’s Potential Of Becoming Top Tier Star By Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

Paul Heyman recently appeared on an episode of Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin and discussed CM Punk ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. During the podcast, Heyman considered a win for Punk a ticket to Cena-esque level stardom.

“I was like, ‘Okay, if there’s a guy that could be anointed as a top tier star, if there’s someone that could become equal to Cena at this point in time, the Macho Man to Hogan, The Rock to Steve Austin, a clear 1 and 1A, that if we give Punk this victory, we’ve established someone for the next 20 years as a star.’”

Others disagreed with CM Punk getting the victory at WrestleMania 29 and would give the streak to Brock Lesnar the following year.

“In Vince’s mind, and a lot of other people’s minds, and most likely in Taker’s mind, Phil Brooks was not going to get that victory. CM Punk, yes. Phil Brooks, no. That was their decision. That was their judgment.”

“But Brock Lesnar going against the streak. The moment Vince came to us and said, ‘Hey, here’s what I have in mind for Mania. When he said Brock versus Undertaker, first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh, my God, we’re getting the streak.’ I didn’t see it any other way. I couldn’t fathom it any other way.”