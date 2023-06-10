Thunder Rosa Gives Her Thoughts On Reaction To CM Punk’s AEW Return

During an interview on the latest Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa commented on how people have reacted to CM Punk returning to All Elite Wrestling:

“It can go either way, you know? Because I think you can add a lot of fuel to the fire. I think he could go either way, babyface or heel. I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he’s coming back and some of them are just happy to see him again on TV. It’s gonna be polarizing. People love to love Punk, and people love to hate Punk.”

CM Punk and FTR will face off against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in a trios match to serve as the main event for the first-ever edition of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17.