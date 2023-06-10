WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Thunder Rosa Gives Her Thoughts On Reaction To CM Punk’s AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2023

Thunder Rosa Gives Her Thoughts On Reaction To CM Punk’s AEW Return

During an interview on the latest Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa commented on how people have reacted to CM Punk returning to All Elite Wrestling:

“It can go either way, you know? Because I think you can add a lot of fuel to the fire. I think he could go either way, babyface or heel. I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he’s coming back and some of them are just happy to see him again on TV. It’s gonna be polarizing. People love to love Punk, and people love to hate Punk.” 

CM Punk and FTR will face off against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in a trios match to serve as the main event for the first-ever edition of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Has Much To Celebrate This Weekend

GUNTHER has reached a new milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion. On Friday The Imperium leader posted a photo of himself with a cigar [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 10, 2023 05:29PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82350/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer