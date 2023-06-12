WWE’s Gable Steveson Headed Back To The Amateur Mat

Gable Steveson joined the WWE after winning gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Even though he has made a small number of appearances on WWE programming and currently trains at the WWE Performance Training Center, his passion for the amateur mat remains. Doing double duty, Steveson also trains with his college coach Brandon Eggum in Minnesota, hoping to earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Steveson said, “The itch will never go away.” He attributes his young age as one reason he can pursue the fire he still has for amateur wrestling. Steveson won gold with no fans in attendance due to a pandemic. Being the showman, he wants his friends, family, and fans in attendance to see him win, stating, “They need to see it live.”