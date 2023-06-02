WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Will Be Defended On Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Monday's WWE RAW.

Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins posted a tweet earlier asking fans when was the last time the World Championship was defended on RAW. 

Rollins sent out another tweet and issued an open challenge for Monday's RAW in Hartford, CT.

Damian Priest has answered the challenge!

#wwe #seth rollins #damian priest #raw

