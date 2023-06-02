WWE World Heavyweight Championship Will Be Defended On Monday's RAW

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Monday's WWE RAW.

Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins posted a tweet earlier asking fans when was the last time the World Championship was defended on RAW.

Rollins sent out another tweet and issued an open challenge for Monday's RAW in Hartford, CT.

Damian Priest has answered the challenge!

IT'S OFFICIAL! 🔥@WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the FIRST TIME against @ArcherOfInfamy THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/K2hivRpZO9 — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023