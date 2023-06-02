Leaked Plans For Tonight's WWE SmackDown (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A number of spoilers have leaked ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown which will feature fallout from the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event.

Insider source Boozer aka Better Wrestling Experience #BWE, revealed the following for tonight's broadcast:

- For Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1000 days as Universal Champion, “Reigns will influence protection from the Usos via Adam Pearce.” There is reportedly discussion over a current legend introducing Reigns (not Rikishi) for the segment.

- Grayson Waller speaking with Asuka.

- Matches include Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes along with The OC vs. Hit Row. Boozer noted that there is “discussion over Styles being more aggressive and determined. Might kick off on SD.”

In addition, Fightful is reporting that the company has brought in "a half dozen extras" to serve as security guards for SmackDown but it remains unclear which segment they will be a part of.