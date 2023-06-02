A New WWE World Championship Title Design Rumored For Tonight's SmackDown?

On tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Roman Reigns will be celebrating 1000 days as the unified WWE Universal champion.
There is no confirmation of this but a new championship belt design for Reigns is rumored based on internal memos within the company. A report from Fightful Select noted:
“We’re told that as of that creative, there were also memos that mentioned ‘New WWE Universal Championship’ on it. There is set to be a podium, where the ‘New WWE Universal Championship’ would be unveiled to the world.”
The card announced for tonight's episode:
- Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight
- Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans
- Roman Reigns’ 1000-Day Celebration
Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 1, 2023
The Greatest of All Time.
☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown
