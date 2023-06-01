WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News That Won't Please Traditionalists Of The WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

Traditionalists of the WWE Draft might be unhappy to learn yet another Superstar is crossing over to the opposing brand.

We previously reported WWE is advertising RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes for Friday’s SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Additionally, just this past Monday SmackDown’s AJ Styles appeared on Monday’s RAW, apparently a very last-minute decision.

WWE is now advertising The Miz for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

It is rumored that Miz and Rhodes will just be appearing for a dark match, but there is every chance they may also appear on television.

