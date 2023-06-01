News That Won't Please Traditionalists Of The WWE Draft

Traditionalists of the WWE Draft might be unhappy to learn yet another Superstar is crossing over to the opposing brand.
We previously reported WWE is advertising RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes for Friday’s SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Additionally, just this past Monday SmackDown’s AJ Styles appeared on Monday’s RAW, apparently a very last-minute decision.
WWE is now advertising The Miz for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.
It is rumored that Miz and Rhodes will just be appearing for a dark match, but there is every chance they may also appear on television.
