Jim Cornette Reveals Phrase Vince McMahon Hates

During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette recalled Vince McMahon isn't a fan of the phrase "catch a quick one" when a wrestler gets a sudden pinfall during a match. He said:

“Vince hates that – that’s another Vince McMahon banned term.

“In the old days, when you weren’t completely sure that guys were gonna agree to going along with doing a job, the booker or whoever was doing the finish would go up to the f**king guy and he’d say, ‘Look, you take most of the match, boom boom boom, get some f**king steam on him, whatever, he’ll make a comeback and then let him catch a quick one. Just catch a quick one.’

“Which means roll you up, or some little quick pin 1-2-3 and you’re fine. And that’s kind of the way that you would talk a guy into it if he was reticent. And Vince McMahon hates that. ‘Catch a quick one, that’s bulls**t’. (Laughs).”