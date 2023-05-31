WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Reveals Phrase Vince McMahon Hates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

Jim Cornette Reveals Phrase Vince McMahon Hates

During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette recalled Vince McMahon isn't a fan of the phrase "catch a quick one" when a wrestler gets a sudden pinfall during a match. He said:

“Vince hates that – that’s another Vince McMahon banned term.

“In the old days, when you weren’t completely sure that guys were gonna agree to going along with doing a job, the booker or whoever was doing the finish would go up to the f**king guy and he’d say, ‘Look, you take most of the match, boom boom boom, get some f**king steam on him, whatever, he’ll make a comeback and then let him catch a quick one. Just catch a quick one.’

“Which means roll you up, or some little quick pin 1-2-3 and you’re fine. And that’s kind of the way that you would talk a guy into it if he was reticent. And Vince McMahon hates that. ‘Catch a quick one, that’s bulls**t’. (Laughs).”

Source: wrestletalk.com
#wwe #jim cornette #vince mcmahon

