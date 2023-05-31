Mask Molds For Bray Wyatt’s "Fiend" Character Have Been Destroyed

There have been a number of rumors that WWE is bringing Bray Wyatt back as The Fiend character in recent days.
However, the maker of The Fiend masks has debunked that rumor on social media. Jason Baker tweeted, "That might be a little difficult considering that all of the mask molds were destroyed last year…"
Insider source #BWE recently noted on Wyatt's return: "Bray is up to management and him.", adding on Alexa Bliss now being out of the picture due to pregnancy, "Brays work is on paper. Alexa all changes for her."
That might be a little difficult considering that all of the mask molds were destroyed last year…— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 31, 2023
⚡ Cody Rhodes Advertised For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced Cody Rhodes’ June schedule and he will be appearing at SmackDown this week despite being a RAW Superstar. It [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2023 06:07PM
