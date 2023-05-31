WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mask Molds For Bray Wyatt’s "Fiend" Character Have Been Destroyed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

There have been a number of rumors that WWE is bringing Bray Wyatt back as The Fiend character in recent days.

However, the maker of The Fiend masks has debunked that rumor on social media. Jason Baker tweeted, "That might be a little difficult considering that all of the mask molds were destroyed last year…"

Insider source #BWE recently noted on Wyatt's return: "Bray is up to management and him.", adding on Alexa Bliss now being out of the picture due to pregnancy, "Brays work is on paper. Alexa all changes for her."

