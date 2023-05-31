Cody Rhodes Advertised For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes’ June schedule and he will be appearing at SmackDown this week despite being a RAW Superstar.

It is unclear if Rhodes will be appearing on the live broadcast or if he will work a dark match. WWE has announced dates and locations for a number of top Superstars in recent weeks to help boost ticket sales.

In related news, Cody Rhodes has consistently been a top merch seller for the company, according to Fightful Select.

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1301423/cody-rhodes-wwe-merchandise-sales-events/