Cody Rhodes Advertised For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

WWE has announced Cody Rhodes’ June schedule and he will be appearing at SmackDown this week despite being a RAW Superstar. 

It is unclear if Rhodes will be appearing on the live broadcast or if he will work a dark match. WWE has announced dates and locations for a number of top Superstars in recent weeks to help boost ticket sales.

In related news, Cody Rhodes has consistently been a top merch seller for the company, according to Fightful Select.

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1301423/cody-rhodes-wwe-merchandise-sales-events/

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #cody rhodes

