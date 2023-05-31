Logan Paul Comments On His WWE Status

If you're missing Logan Paul on WWE TV it might not be long before you see him back on screen. Paul commented on his status with WWE for the summer of 2023:

“I am so hungry to get back in there, dude. I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable here in Puerto Rico. I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events.

Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, for the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that. As a YouTuber, I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people are looking for, what they wanted, and what made a good video and kept the audience retained. Now, as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV. I think this angle and these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple of years in the WWE. I appreciate you saying that. I’m really excited to get back.”

It is widely rumored Logan Paul will be wrestling at WWE SummerSlam 2023.