WWE Made Last-Second Change To Monday’s RAW

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW featured a last-second change according to a report.
PWInsider reports AJ Styles appearing on the show was "a last-second creative decision" as "Styles was not originally slated for Raw and actually flew home upon returning to the United States on Sunday."
Many were annoyed to see Styles on RAW, as he is a SmackDown Superstar and the Draft only took place a few weeks ago. There are those who feel the Draft has already become meaningless given SmackDown talent competed in the recent world title tournament.
Let us know what you think by commenting below...
⚡ Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Title Match
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer quashed rumors that Brock Lesnar could be Rollins’ first challenger for the W [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 30, 2023 05:20PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com