WWE Made Last-Second Change To Monday’s RAW

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW featured a last-second change according to a report.

PWInsider reports AJ Styles appearing on the show was "a last-second creative decision" as "Styles was not originally slated for Raw and actually flew home upon returning to the United States on Sunday."

Many were annoyed to see Styles on RAW, as he is a SmackDown Superstar and the Draft only took place a few weeks ago. There are those who feel the Draft has already become meaningless given SmackDown talent competed in the recent world title tournament.

