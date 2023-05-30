WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Made Last-Second Change To Monday’s RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2023

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW featured a last-second change according to a report.

PWInsider reports AJ Styles appearing on the show was "a last-second creative decision" as "Styles was not originally slated for Raw and actually flew home upon returning to the United States on Sunday."

Many were annoyed to see Styles on RAW, as he is a SmackDown Superstar and the Draft only took place a few weeks ago. There are those who feel the Draft has already become meaningless given SmackDown talent competed in the recent world title tournament.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #aj styles

