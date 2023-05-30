Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Title Match

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer quashed rumors that Brock Lesnar could be Rollins’ first challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meltzer said:
“They are doing another (Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes) match, I don’t know if it’ll be in London (Money in the Bank) or it’ll be in Detroit (SummerSlam), but they are doing another match.
“And I did check and there is nothing in the cards right now for Lesnar with Seth Rollins. They could do it later, but there is nothing in the plans right now. It’s just Lesnar with Cody.”
