WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Announced For July

WWE NXT has announced that the brand is heading to Austin, Texas for the Great American Bash 2023 in July.
The next big NXT premium lie event will take place on July 30 in Austin and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network. The pre-sale for tickets launches on June 7 with tickets on sale to the general public on June 9.
JUST ANNOUNCED! WWE bring NXT Great American Bach to Austin, TX on Sunday, July 30th! Pre-Sale starts Wed, June 7th at 10am CT and tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, June 9th at 10am CT.— H-E-B Center at Cedar Park (@HEBCenter) May 28, 2023
Pre-Sale Registration Link: https://t.co/dbtAkgUt4C pic.twitter.com/UwH1iz6ATJ
⚡ WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts
WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023 The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM
