WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Announced For July

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

WWE NXT has announced that the brand is heading to Austin, Texas for the Great American Bash 2023 in July.

The next big NXT premium lie event will take place on July 30 in Austin and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network. The pre-sale for tickets launches on June 7 with tickets on sale to the general public on June 9.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2023 11:20PM


