WWE NXT Battleground Results (5/28/2023) - Lowell, Massachusetts

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS 2023

The following results are courtesy of Jamie Rush (@JamieRush312) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

NXT celebrates Memorial Day weekend with its Battleground special taking place in Lowell, Massachusetts tonight.

As we kick off the Sunday, May 28, 2023 LIVE results for the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 pay-per-view event, we enter the Tsongas Center arena in Lowell, Massachusetts. We see the crowd chanting "NXT! NXT! Vic Joseph and Booker T sit at ringside as the welcome us to tonight's pay-per-view event! We get prepped for the first event of the evening as the entrance theme sounds for Wes Lee.

NXT North American Championship Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy

Out first to kick off the first match of the evening is the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee as his entrance theme sounds over the speakers of the arena and Lee makes his way down the ramp, entering the ring. Next out is Tyler Bate as his entrance theme sounds and he makes his way to the stage. Bate smiles as he makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring with opponent, Wes Lee. Bate poses on the turnbuckle as Lee watches on with his title belt over his shoulder. Lee looks right past Bate.

Last out is Joe Gacy as he makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring as his entrance theme continues to play, a blue light surrounding him in the center of the ring. The lights return as the referee holds the title belt in the center of the ring. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our first match is officially underway! Immediately out of his corner, wasting no time is Bate trying to get Lee down, Gacy quickly in to break the cover. All three men back to their feet for a quick stare down as Lee charges in. Bate side steps as some trash talk ensues. Gacy is thrown to the outside leaving Bate and Lee to handle things inside the ring. Gacy back on the apron, continues to trash talk, causing both Lee and Bate to exit the ring.

On the outside of the ring Bate and Lee throw strikes back and forth, Gacy off the apron taking both men down. Back inside the ring is Gacy and Bate, Gacy goes for the cover, Lee breaks it up at the two count, the match continues on. Another near fall as we get a picture in picture. The crowd begins to chant "Let's Go Wes Lee! Let's Go Wes Lee!" as Lee builds momentum inside the ring, Bate with the take down, Bate with a Standing Shooting Star for the cover. Bate sees Gacy coming and rolls out of the way breaking the cover. Spinning round and round with an Airplane Spin and swinging Lee by his legs at the same time, the crowd is in awe. The crowd begins an "NXT! NXT!" chant at this point. All three men back to their feet now.

Lee and Bate go back and forth in the center of the ring until Gacy suddenly comes in and breaks things up out of nowhere. Gacy gets caught by Bate. Gacy takes out the field now! The crowd pops! Gacy looks for a submission as Lee has nowhere to go. Bate finally steps in with a boot to the head of Gacy, Bate tries to get back in and swings away on Gacy forcing a release.

At this point we see Bate miss a Shooting Star, Gacy locks in a submission hold on Bate only to have Lee immediately break things up. The crowd begins a "This is Awesome! This is Awesome!" chant now. A big right from Lee at this point in the match up. Gacy with a blow to Lee, Bate with another blow to Lee, Lee turns it around with a Double Cardiac Kick. Lee goes for the cover on Bate, Bate gets the shoulder up at the two to continue the match.

Gacy is climbing to his knees in one corner, Bate in the opposite corner back to his feet. Lee runs back and forth with sharp elbows to both men. Gacy moves out of the way causing Lee to run into the top turnbuckle. Lee on Gacy's back attempting a Sleeper Hold, Gacy down to one knee, but gets back to his feet, throwing Lee intgo the corner, following up with a cover. Bate jumps in with a Pile Driver for the cover. Lee breaks it up and goes for a cover himself to no avail. The match continues on!

The pace suddenly picks up, Gacy on the top turnbuckle, Lee flies past Gacy, knocking out Bate at ringside! Back inside the ring, Cardiac Kick for the three count pin and win!

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

After the Match

Immediately following the match, Wes Lee stands tall in the center of the ring as the crowd gives him a standing ovation and cheers for the NXT North American Champion!

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar

(As a reminder, this match is being contested under British Rounds Rules.)

Round One: Out first for the second match up of the evening which is for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship Title is Dragon Lee as his entrance theme plays him down the ramp and into the ring where he awaits his opponent for tonight's pay-per-view match up. Out next is Noam Dar as his entrance theme blares over the speakers in the arena as Dar makes his way down the ramp and into the ring where he kneels in front of the NXT Heritage Cup that is sitting in the center of the ring. The referee removes the cup from the ring and sets it on a table next to the ring.

The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our second match-up is officially underway! To start things off we see an early take down by Lee as both men stay on the ground with multiple roll throughs. Dar controls most of the first minute and goes for the eyes. Lee turns it around and focuses on the knee now. They get up and trade counters and Dar ducks a big kick. Lee lands a dropkick to Dar off the apron as the first round ends with the bell.

Round Two:The bell rings for the second round to begin. Multiple take downs in the center of the ring. Lee maintains control early on. Explosive Kick for the cover on Dar. Lee picks up with a flying hurricanrana and a boot to the corner. Lee nails a series of strikes and a missile dropkick for a two-count but a back elbow by Dar allows him to tie Lee up for the pin.

Round Three: The referee immediately signals for the bell for the third round to begin. A quick take down by Dar. Lee with a Kick to break free and make his way to his feet. A nasty landing by Lee, Dar looks for a cover to no avail as Lee kicks out at the two. In the corner, Dar takes advantage by delivering several elbows to Lee. Back in the center of the ring, we see another near cover. 90 seconds left of the third match. Lee back inside the ring with a Suicide Dive through the ropes for the take down. Both men back inside the ring. A knee to the side of the face of Dar. Lee looking to catch his breath. Lee continues to punish Dar. Lee swings away to end the round. Dar with an elbow cheap shot claiming to have "not heard the bell".

Round 4: Fraiser gives Lee the heads up early on in the match. Dar gets an early cover on Lee, Lee kicks out. Both men back to their feet inside the ring. Inside Craddle for another kick out. Dar looks for a submission on Lee, looking for an Arm Bar. The match continues. Lee battling back wraps up a Texas Cloverleaf, but Mensah pushes the ropes to Dar, but a spinning death drop by Lee ties us at two.

On the outside of the ring, the referees continue to see Mensah and Nathan Frazer get physical with each other and get ejected.

Round Five: The referee signals for round five's bell and things immediately pick right back up. We see Lee go for another Frankensteiner to the outside only to get countered with a powerbomb on the outside. Dar rolls Lee back in for the cover only to get the two count and the match continues on. German Suplex followed by a Power Bomb. At this point Jakara Jackson comes down to distract the ref. Lash Legend makes his way out now and nails Lee with the spit bucket to the ribs. Legend with a bucket to the lower back of Lee...

Winner and Heritage Cup Champion: Noam Dar

Last Man Standing Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

Early on in the match we see an exchange of chops and clothesline by Dijk. Dragunov gets knocked to the outside and Dijak grabs the steps and tosses them into the ring. We head to the outside now where Dragunov takes charge as he dives off the other steel step and flies right into the boot of Dijak. At this point Dijak lands a suplex onto the stairs. The crowd pops!

Next we see Ilja cannonball himself through the table and into Dijak. Both men are up and back in the ring. Ilja goes for the deadlift German but gets tossed back onto the steps that are in the ring. Dijak goes for a slam but gets DDT’d onto the steps, and both men are down again. Ilja up at five, kicks to the corner and HURLS THE STEPS into Dijak’s face.

At this point Dragunov gets the better of it with another series of chops. Both men are down and Ilja continues to drill Dijak with chops. Overhead deadlift release-German to Dijak, but the man WON’T DIE and chokeslams Dragunov onto the apron. Ilja back up and gets dragged back into the ring, FEAST YOUR EYES!

Dijak pulls out a kendo stick and goes full Aaron Judge into the chest of Dragunov. “Do you feel alive,” asks Dijak. More back and forth action as the match continues on. Dijak is met with a leaping forearm. Ilja sets up the stairs and leaps off with a SUPER TORPEDO MOSKAU onto the back of Dijak driving him face-first into the chair. The referee begins his count. Ilja up now as the referee continues the count to ten for the win.

Winner: Dragunov

NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match

Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers

Out first are The Creed Brothers as their entrance theme sounds and they make their way down the ramp and enter the ring where they await their opponents. Out next is Gallus as their entrance theme plays them down the ramp and into the ring where the match is officially announced. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our next match-up of the evening is officially underway! The match is underway as Brutus and Coffey going back and forth early on in the match up. We watch as all four men make their way into the ring. The Creeds take over with a series of knee strikes to Coffey highlighted by a belly-to-back suplex. Quick tag to Brutus who flies off with a double axe handle followed by Brutus with a headlock.

A tag to Wolfgang who gets the advantage with a hot shot. Wearing Brutus down with a neck crank. A series of tags leads back to Wolfgang throwing himself into Brutus with a senton variation. Julius appeals to the crowd and IT WORKS! Brutus nails another belly-to-back but Wolfgang tags in and maintains control over the challengers. Wolfgang takes his eye off the prize and Julius tags in. Overhead belly-to-bellies for the champs. STRAPS ARE DOWN as Julius campaigns for mayor of Suplex City.

Creeds attempt a Doomsday to no avail as Coffey rolls through to continue on in this match up. Brutus hits a dive off the top to counter a Double Slam by Gallus. Everyone makes their way back to their feet and an all out brawl ensues. Rolling spinebuster by Julius. Ava takes out Nile as Coffey hits the Boot of Doom for the three count pin and win to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship Title!

Winner and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Gallus

NXT Women's Championship Title Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

As we head into the next match-up of the evening, the entrance theme sounds for Lyra Valkyria as she makes her way to the stage for tonight's NXT Women's Championship Title Match. Valkyria makes her way down the ramp and enters the ring as she gets hyped up for tonight's match. Out next is Tiffany Stratton as her entrance theme sounds over the speakers and Stratton makes her way down the ramp, entering the ring with her opponent for the evening, Lyra Valkyria. The match is officially announced as the final match is the tournament to become NXT Women's Champion. The referee signals for the bell and our next match is officially underway!

We notice a brace on the left knee of Valkyria as the announcers note that she may not be at 100% for tonight's match up. To start things off the crowd is mixed with their chants. An early lock up in the center of the ring that lands in the corner of the ring. Valkyria with the first take down in the center of the ring. Both women quickly make their way back to their feet. Counter for counter with multiple take downs and a near fall, both women again back to their feet. After a series of pin attempts, Stratton finally regains her composure. Valkyria maintains the advantage at this point and gets caught on a diving attempt. Stratton takes advantage here and drops Lyra’s injured knee onto the apron and then TWICE into the ring post before removing the brace completely leaing Lyra's knee vulnerable. Stratton wrenching at the knee with submissions including a stretch muffler, forcing Lyra to cry out in pain.

Finally able to roll through, Valkyria gets a two and scores a break and another two count after kicking Stratton off a figure-four attempt. With a smooth Missle dropkick, now both women are down on the canvas. Another near fall as both women make their way back to their feet. More back and forth action that leads to the outside. Valkyria throws Stratton back into the ring and attempts to climb to the top and connects! Stratton catches and overpowers. Valkyria for the cover, a kick out at the two!

Stratton with a cover, another kick out to continue the match. Valkyria with a roundhouse kick, injuring her knee now! Stratton Moonsault, nobody home! Valkyria connects and crawls to the cover, as it gets to the two, Stratton gets her boot on the bottom rope. The crowd begins to chant, "NXT! NXT!" Valkyria goes up top, Stratton meeting her on the top turnbuckle. Stratton counters with a take down! Moonsault for the cover and the three count pin and win!

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton

NXT Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

Out first for this next championship match-up for the NXT Title is Bron Breakker as his entrance theme sounds over the speakers in the arena as Breakker makes his way down the ramp and stomps into the ring where he raises his hands above his head before removing his hood and looking out into the crowd. Breakker immediately turns his glare to the top of the stage as the entrance theme sounds for Carmelo Hayes as he stands at the top of the stage with a microphone speaking to the city of the Celtics, the city of baked beans, the city of Boston... dropping the mic as he makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring with his opponent for tonight's match up. The commentary team reminds us that he is in his hometown for tonight's fight as Carmelo strikes a pose on the top turnbuckle inside the ring.

The lights return to normal as the crowd begins to cheer. The match is officially announced for one-fall for the NXT Championship and both superstars are introduced. The crowd boo's for Breakker, then cheers for Carmelo Hayes. The referee signals for the bell. The bell rings and this match up is officially underway! To start things off, Carmelo immediately runs in with a take down on Breakker. Breakker quickly makes his way back to his feet. Carmelo with blows and kicks to Breakker. Breakker counters with a Shoulder Take Down. Carmelo back to his feet, taking Breakker to ringside. Hayes through the ropes landing on Breakker as the match spills over to ringside. Carmelo slamming Breakker head first into the apron before they both make their way back into the ring. Breakker with a take down now and the crowd "boo's".

Breakker slams Carmelo into the corner of the ring and lands several shoulders to the midsection of Carmelo. Carmelo counters, Breakker catches him and slams him to the canvas as the crowd again "boo's". Breakker mocks the crowd "Let's Go Melo" as he continues on. We get more back and forth action between the two superstars in the center of the ring. Breakker with a Clothesline bringing Carmelo to a screeching hault. Breakker drags Carmelo back to his feet only to toss him right back to the canvas once again. The crowd "boo's". Carmelo holds on to the top rope, Breakker forces him loose landing a Belly to Belly take down. The crowd begins a "You Suck! You Suck!" chant. Breakker trash talks the crowd and Carmelo now.

Carmelo is tossed with another Belly to Belly by Breakker, upsetting the crowd who again start a "You Suck! You Suck!" chant. Breakker sets Carmelo on the top turnbuckle. Carmelo with a few blows to Breakker. Breakker looking for a Suplex, Carmelo with a Kick to the knee, Breakker quickly returns and lands a Suplex. Breakker with a Clothesline. Breakker with another Clothesline before trash talking the crowd once again. Carmelo laid out in the center of the ring now. Breakker again lifts Carmelo to his feet, Carmelo with a third wind now as he lands a few good chops.

Breakker again with a take down, knocking the wind out of Carmelo. Breakker again mocks the crowd as he chants, "Let's Go Melo" and laughs as he continues to brutalize Carmelo. Carmelo with a DDT and quickly back to his feet! Carmelo with multiple strikes to the head of Breakker. Carmelo with a Kick and a take down, Pump Kick for another take down. Carmelo flies and connects as the crowd cheers! Carmelo with the cover attempt, not even a one count. Breakker quickly back up to his knees. Carmelo with another cover, this time getting a two count! Big Uppercut by Breakker. Carmelo with a counter and a take down, quickly goes up top but rolls through. Breakker looks for the Spear, no one is home.

Breakker with a cover for the two count, Carmelo kicks out! More back and forth action. Breakker looks for a Choke Slam, Carmelo counters with an Inside Craddle. Both men on their feet, Carmelo with a DDT, looking for First 48 into the cover for the three count pin and win!

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Carmelo Hayes