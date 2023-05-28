WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

List Of WWE Producers For Night of Champions Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2023

List Of WWE Producers For Night of Champions Revealed

PWInsider has revealed the WWE Producers for Saturday's Night of Champions matches:

- AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title was produced by Chris Park

- Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was produced by Petey Williams

- Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was produced by Jamie Noble

- Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the new RAW Women’s Title was produced by Adam Pearce

- Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was produced by Jason Jordan

- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes

GUNTHER Retains WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2023

GUNTHER remains unstoppable retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Araba. The match feature [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 27, 2023 06:27PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #night of champions

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82173/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer