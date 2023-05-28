List Of WWE Producers For Night of Champions Revealed

PWInsider has revealed the WWE Producers for Saturday's Night of Champions matches:
- AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title was produced by Chris Park
- Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was produced by Petey Williams
- Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was produced by Jamie Noble
- Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the new RAW Women’s Title was produced by Adam Pearce
- Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was produced by Jason Jordan
- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes
- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes
