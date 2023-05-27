GUNTHER Retains WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2023

GUNTHER remains unstoppable retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Araba. The match featured a good showing from Mustafa who got a number of near falls throughout the match.

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

The video package for our next match of the evening airs to set the stage for our second championship bout of the evening, as the Intercontinental Title will be on-the-line in our third bout here at Night of Champions.

We return live and the theme for Mustafa Ali hits and out he comes to a rock star reception in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He settles in the ring as the already crazy-loud pop gets even louder.

His theme dies down and then the lights go out as the drumroll begins. "Ladies and gentlemen, I demand all your gratitude for your WWE Intercontinental Champion -- GUNTHER!" Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci wrap up their intro and out comes the reigning and defending I-C champ.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Michael Cole sings the praises of GUNTHER for having the most vicious chops in WWE. The two lock-up to get this one started and GUNTHER easily shucks Ali down to the mat.

Ali tries chopping away at the much larger GUNTHER with kicks and his quickness, but GUNTHER begins manhandling him. He chops him once and we get replays of it because of how hard it was. The champ locks Ali in a Boston crab.

GUNTHER lets the hold go and begins beating Ali down some more. Ali goes to springboard off the ropes but GUNTHER blasts him in mid-air and knocks him out to the floor. At ringside, GUNTHER rams Ali into the ring apron and re-enters the ring to pose as the fans boo.

Mustafa catches GUNTHER with a kick outside the ring ropes on the ring apron. He floats through the ropes and leaps up for a backwards neck-breaker that grounds the big man. Ali fires up thinking this is his opportunity but GUNTHER recovers and stops him in the corner.

Ali flips over and walks across the ring with GUNTHER before connecting with a power bomb. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a 450 splash for a super close pin fall attempt that the Saudi crowd lit up for.

The I-C champ recovers again and runs through Ali with a pair of vicious clotheslines. He goes for the cover thinking it's over, but Ali somehow finds a way to kick out before the count of three. Ali tries firing up again for another 450 splash but misses and GUNTHER rums him over and connects with a power bomb for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: GUNTHER