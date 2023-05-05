WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest During WWE Backlash Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest During WWE Backlash Press Conference

WWE held a Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday ahead of this weekend's events. 

During the event, Triple H who introduced Cody Rhodes before providing details about a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. However, things took a turn in a big way when Bad Bunny and Damian Priest came to the stage.

After a heated verbal exchange, Priest shoved Bad Bunny to the floor before the Hip Hop star slapped his rival in the face!

A "Good Chance" Former WWE Champion May Leave WWE

A fresh report suggests there is now a "good chance" that a former WWE Champion may depart the company when his contract expires. Drew McIn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 05, 2023 03:59PM


Tags: #wwe #bad bunny #damian priest

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81895/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer