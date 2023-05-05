Bad Bunny Attacked By Damian Priest During WWE Backlash Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

WWE held a Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday ahead of this weekend's events.

During the event, Triple H who introduced Cody Rhodes before providing details about a tournament to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. However, things took a turn in a big way when Bad Bunny and Damian Priest came to the stage.

After a heated verbal exchange, Priest shoved Bad Bunny to the floor before the Hip Hop star slapped his rival in the face!