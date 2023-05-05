A "Good Chance" Former WWE Champion May Leave WWE

A fresh report suggests there is now a "good chance" that a former WWE Champion may depart the company when his contract expires.

Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract situation has been the subject of much speculation with sources reporting his current contract with the company will be up at the end of 2023, the two sides are apparently not close to a new deal, and McIntyre is holding out before making a decision.

McIntyre has been frustrated with his creative direction according to reports, but one would think WWE will be doing all they can to re-sign McIntyre who has global appeal, especially for their UK market.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed there is a "good chance" that McIntyre may leave WWE.

“It’s also very clear the company badly needs a main event heel, and now is the wrong time to turn Rhodes or Rollins, meaning it makes all the sense in the world to turn McIntyre. But more, they need to elevate Reed, Priest, Balor or Mysterio to that top heel level.”

“Because McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up, he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave. Perhaps at that point Randy Orton could return, and there’s always people like Brock Lesnar and Omos that they could add in that spot as a temporary headline program.”

Meltzer also reported recently that "McIntyre will be out of action for a few more weeks. Nothing has changed regarding his contract situation."