WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Triple H Reveals How WWE Plans To Crown New World Heavyweight Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

Triple H Reveals How WWE Plans To Crown New World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H has revealed how WWE plans to crown the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion which will be exclusive to the RAW brand.

During the 2023 WWE Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H” Levesque revealed there will be a tournament held across both brands.

"Starting after Backlash, this Monday night on 'Raw,' we will begin a World Heavyweight Championship tournament," he added "It will be across both brands."

 
"On 'Monday Night Raw,' there will be two triple threat matches, with the winners facing each other later that night to determine a winner for 'Monday Night Raw.' Then, Friday on 'SmackDown,' the same will happen."

While not confirmed, it looks like if a SmackDown Superstars wins the tournament then they will be the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

WWE has not announced who will be in the tournament.


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81892/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer