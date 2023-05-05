Triple H Reveals How WWE Plans To Crown New World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H has revealed how WWE plans to crown the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion which will be exclusive to the RAW brand.

During the 2023 WWE Backlash press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H” Levesque revealed there will be a tournament held across both brands.

"Starting after Backlash, this Monday night on 'Raw,' we will begin a World Heavyweight Championship tournament," he added "It will be across both brands."



"On 'Monday Night Raw,' there will be two triple threat matches, with the winners facing each other later that night to determine a winner for 'Monday Night Raw.' Then, Friday on 'SmackDown,' the same will happen."

While not confirmed, it looks like if a SmackDown Superstars wins the tournament then they will be the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

WWE has not announced who will be in the tournament.