Logan Paul Is Eyeing Up The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On Monday's WWE RAW, Triple H announced that the World Heavyweight Championship is being brought back and this has naturally led to a lot of speculation as to who might be competing to be crowned champion.
Names such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley will no doubt all be contenders for the title, but one name who has openly thrown his name in the mix is Logan Paul who recently re-signed a new WWE contract.
On his social media, Paul posted the eyeball emoji in response to Triple H's announcement.
👀 @TripleH pic.twitter.com/wXqXkvGwWL— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 25, 2023
Paul is no stranger to the main title scene, having previously tried to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year, when he challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.
