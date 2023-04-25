WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Logan Paul Is Eyeing Up The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Logan Paul Is Eyeing Up The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

On Monday's WWE RAW, Triple H announced that the World Heavyweight Championship is being brought back and this has naturally led to a lot of speculation as to who might be competing to be crowned champion. 

Names such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley will no doubt all be contenders for the title, but one name who has openly thrown his name in the mix is Logan Paul who recently re-signed a new WWE contract.

On his social media, Paul posted the eyeball emoji in response to Triple H's announcement.

Paul is no stranger to the main title scene, having previously tried to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year, when he challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health

AEW announcer Jim Ross has provided a health update on his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who recently suffered a stroke back in F [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 25, 2023 10:43AM

 

 


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81747/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer