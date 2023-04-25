WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler's Health

AEW announcer Jim Ross has provided a health update on his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who recently suffered a stroke back in February 2023.

Lawler required some time in the hospital and emergency surgery. He was last seen during a video link at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, noticeably slower in speech but on the road to recovery.

On his Twitter Ross revealed that Lawler will undergo another procedure to help his recovery:

“Had a great one hour convo today with ⁦@JerryLawlerwho’s recovering from the affects of a stroke. Jerry’s voice seem to get stronger the longer we spoke. The King will undergo a procedure next week to help his situation.”

WNS wishes Lawler all the best with his treatment and recovery.

#wwe #jim ross #jerry lawler

