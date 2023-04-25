WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Edge & Christian Reunited Recently During NHL Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Edge & Christian Reunited Recently During NHL Game

Edge and Christian have once again reunited but this time not inside a ring, but at the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game.

In recent weeks, there have been many rumors and speculation concerning a potential reunion of Edge and Christian, although right now that doesn't seem like it will happen as Edge is under contract to WWE and Christian joined AEW in 2021.

WWE is not expecting Edge to leave WWE for AEW when his contract is up this year and he has publicly talked about wanting to retire from the ring soon, this time on his terms.

Check out the photo below:

 


Tags: #wwe #aew #edge #christian

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81736/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer