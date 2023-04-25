Edge & Christian Reunited Recently During NHL Game

Edge and Christian have once again reunited but this time not inside a ring, but at the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game.

In recent weeks, there have been many rumors and speculation concerning a potential reunion of Edge and Christian, although right now that doesn't seem like it will happen as Edge is under contract to WWE and Christian joined AEW in 2021.

WWE is not expecting Edge to leave WWE for AEW when his contract is up this year and he has publicly talked about wanting to retire from the ring soon, this time on his terms.

Check out the photo below: