Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul has announced he has re-signed with WWE.

Paul revealed prior to WrestleMania 39 that his contract was due to expire, that’s despite WWE having announced he’d signed a "multi-year, multi-event" deal in August 2022.

Paul has raised praise from all corners for his work with WWE, with many considering his joining to be one of the best celebrity crossovers ever.