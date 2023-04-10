WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul has announced he has re-signed with WWE.

Paul revealed prior to WrestleMania 39 that his contract was due to expire, that’s despite WWE having announced he’d signed a "multi-year, multi-event" deal in August 2022.

Paul has raised praise from all corners for his work with WWE, with many considering his joining to be one of the best celebrity crossovers ever.

Vince McMahon Set To Lose Majority WWE Voting Control In Endeavor Deal

Wrestlenomics is reporting as expected, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE as he did previously when the sal [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 09:50AM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

