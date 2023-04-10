Vince McMahon Set To Lose Majority WWE Voting Control In Endeavor Deal

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Wrestlenomics is reporting as expected, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE as he did previously when the sale to Endeavor is complete.

It is estimated McMahon will retain around 18% of all shares in the new company with Stephanie McMahon holding 1.2% and Linda McMahon holding 0.4%.

When WWE merges with UFC, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE or other entities within the new company.

Endeavor, which also owns UFC will be merging both companies under one company, in a deal that is valued at around $21 billion.



