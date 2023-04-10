WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Set To Lose Majority WWE Voting Control In Endeavor Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

Wrestlenomics is reporting as expected, Vince McMahon will no longer have majority voting control over WWE as he did previously when the sale to Endeavor is complete.

It is estimated McMahon will retain around 18% of all shares in the new company with Stephanie McMahon holding 1.2% and Linda McMahon holding 0.4%.

Endeavor, which also owns UFC will be merging both companies under one company, in a deal that is valued at around $21 billion.

Tags: #wwe #endeavor #vince mcmahon

