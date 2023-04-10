WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Wants To Become "More Serious"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

In a WWE RAW Vlog following his return, Matt Riddle revealed he wants to take his character in a more serious direction and reminds people he is one the top fighters in the world:

“Before I left, I beat Seth (Rollins) in a Fight Pit Match in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of kinda keeping that ride on, I kinda went back into goofy Riddle mode. And I feel like this time around, it’s still me, I’m always gonna be me, but I wanna bring a more serious side to it.

“You know, I’ve been working out a lot, I’ve been training a lot of jiu-jitsu. I just got my black belt. And I wanna really showcase my skills and my expertise and show the world I’m also one of the top fighters in the world and I can take anybody on in this company.”

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #matt riddle

