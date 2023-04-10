WWE Superstar Wants To Become "More Serious"

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

In a WWE RAW Vlog following his return, Matt Riddle revealed he wants to take his character in a more serious direction and reminds people he is one the top fighters in the world:

“Before I left, I beat Seth (Rollins) in a Fight Pit Match in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of kinda keeping that ride on, I kinda went back into goofy Riddle mode. And I feel like this time around, it’s still me, I’m always gonna be me, but I wanna bring a more serious side to it.

“You know, I’ve been working out a lot, I’ve been training a lot of jiu-jitsu. I just got my black belt. And I wanna really showcase my skills and my expertise and show the world I’m also one of the top fighters in the world and I can take anybody on in this company.”