CM Punk Was Reportedly Backstage Visiting Talent At WWE RAW, Asked To Leave

CM Punk was spotted backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago at the Allstate Center.

PWInsider reports Pink was seen backstage "for a bit" tonight before RAW. This is of course big news as Punk has not been at a WWE event since 2014 and particularly interesting as Punk is rumored to be returning to AEW in June to launch the new Collision show on TNT.

The report adds Punk met with a number of talent but was "eventually" asked to leave as he is under contract with All Elite Wrestling. A source told PWInsider that it was Vince McMahon who requested Punk leave, which he did.

McMahon is not backstage in person but has been working remotely.

