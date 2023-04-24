WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

CM Punk was backstage at today’s Raw taping in Chicago, Illinois. He reportedly "cleared the air" with a WWE Superstar, and also spoke to Triple, which you can read about here.

A number of sources are reporting Punk was asked to leave due to the former AEW World Champion being under contract with another company. The call was made by Vince McMahon.

A video has now surfaced of Punk talking in the parking lot to WWE Superstar Tamina.

CM Punk Reportedly "Cleared The Air" With WWE Superstar At RAW

A further update has emerged on who CM Punk met backstage at tonight's WWE RAW at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Fightful Sel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:31PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #raw #cm punk #tamina

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81727/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer