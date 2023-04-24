Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

CM Punk was backstage at today’s Raw taping in Chicago, Illinois. He reportedly "cleared the air" with a WWE Superstar, and also spoke to Triple, which you can read about here.

A number of sources are reporting Punk was asked to leave due to the former AEW World Champion being under contract with another company. The call was made by Vince McMahon.

A video has now surfaced of Punk talking in the parking lot to WWE Superstar Tamina.