Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

CM Punk was backstage at today’s Raw taping in Chicago, Illinois. He reportedly "cleared the air" with a WWE Superstar, and also spoke to Triple, which you can read about here.
A number of sources are reporting Punk was asked to leave due to the former AEW World Champion being under contract with another company. The call was made by Vince McMahon.
A video has now surfaced of Punk talking in the parking lot to WWE Superstar Tamina.
CM PUNK AT #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aAyR7OTRLY— Pro Wrestling Clips - WWE, AEW, ECW, WCW (@MagazinePics) April 24, 2023
CM Punk Reportedly "Cleared The Air" With WWE Superstar At RAW
