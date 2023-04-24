CM Punk Reportedly "Cleared The Air" With WWE Superstar At RAW

A further update has emerged on who CM Punk met backstage at tonight's WWE RAW at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Fightful Select has revealed Punk met with a number of talent, including The Miz with PWInsider reporting that he has "cleared the air".

Fightful Select reports Punk briefly spoke with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which is a big deal as the pair have not spoken since he walked out of WWE in 2014.

A source notes that Punk was asked to leave the arena by WWE Head of Security Jim Kelly and Keith Burgdoff, but that is not 100% confirmed as yet. This was reportedly a directive from Vince McMahon who is working remotely.

Punk left without incident but many are wondering about his motives for suddenly appearing or even how he got into the backstage area. Some AEW talent have also been left in disbelief.

There should be lots more details soon.

UPDATE: