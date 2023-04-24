CM Punk Reportedly "Cleared The Air" With WWE Superstar At RAW

A further update has emerged on who CM Punk met backstage at tonight's WWE RAW at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Fightful Select reports Punk briefly spoke with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which is a big deal as the pair have not spoken since he walked out of WWE in 2014.
Punk left without incident but many are wondering about his motives for suddenly appearing or even how he got into the backstage area. Some AEW talent have also been left in disbelief.
There should be lots more details soon.
⚡ Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW
CM Punk was backstage at today’s Raw taping in Chicago, Illinois. He reportedly "cleared the air" with a WWE Superstar, and also spoke [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:36PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com