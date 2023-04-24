WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reportedly "Cleared The Air" With WWE Superstar At RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

A further update has emerged on who CM Punk met backstage at tonight's WWE RAW at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Fightful Select reports Punk briefly spoke with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which is a big deal as the pair have not spoken since he walked out of WWE in 2014.

Punk left without incident but many are wondering about his motives for suddenly appearing or even how he got into the backstage area. Some AEW talent have also been left in disbelief.

There should be lots more details soon.

UPDATE:

Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:36PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #cm punk #the miz #chicago

