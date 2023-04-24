WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Reveals She Is Unsure Why WWE Talent Can't Say "Wrestling"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Trish Stratus recently made an appearance on WWE After The Bell during which she discussed turning heel by attacking Becky Lynch on a recent episode of WWE RAW. 

During her interview, she revealed she was unsure why WWE talent are not allowed to use the term "wrestling", which is a term banned by Vince McMahon. She also revealed who she would like to see inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next:

“I love Tori Wilson and Stacy Keibler, but this is a wrestling….I don't know why we don't say wrestling for some reason. I don't know why, because I'm a wrestler and we work for World Wrestling Entertainment. But yeah, I mean, I'd like to see, maybe a wrestler maybe get into the Hall of Fame next, maybe like Victoria would be great.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus #hall of fame

