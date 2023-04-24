Chavo Guerrero Says He's "Kind Of Tired" Of Rey Mysterio’s Eddie Tributes

During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Chavo Guerrero commented on the use of his uncle Eddie’s name, especially with how his friend Rey Mysterio uses it. He explained:

“I gotta tell you this, I just don’t understand why Rey Mysterio still has to — look, we all love Eddie (Guerrero). But we’re not going out with his gimmick and our gimmick, it was Los Guerreros’ gimmick and come out with the Los Guerreros, ‘We Lie, We Cheat, We Steal’ and everybody’s like, oh yeah, keeping Eddie’s memory alive. I say no dude. I’m tired of people — and this is not a bitter thing, this is the truth. We worked hard for that last name. This whole family worked really, really hard to get that name to where it was and we’re tired of people prostituting it in a sense and using it for their benefit. So Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is and I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it so, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive, thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good, you know what I’m saying?”