SPOILER Possible NXT Stars Moving To Main WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

WWE reported earlier that a number of main roster call-ups are expected during 2023 WWE Draft. 

PWInsider Elite reports that WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov has also been pitched as someone to be called up and be used on the SmackDown brand during the Draft.

Other names that could be called up to the main roster include Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, and Zoey Stark.

