SPOILER Possible NXT Stars Moving To Main WWE Roster

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE reported earlier that a number of main roster call-ups are expected during 2023 WWE Draft.
PWInsider Elite reports that WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov has also been pitched as someone to be called up and be used on the SmackDown brand during the Draft.
Other names that could be called up to the main roster include Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, and Zoey Stark.
