Main Roster Call-Ups Expected During The 2023 WWE Draft

The RAW after WrestleMania for many lacked the debuts of some big names.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on his Twitter Subscription feed that names who were supposed to appear on the RAW after Mania will instead debut during the upcoming WWE Draft on April 28 (SmackDown) or May 1st (RAW).

Alvarez tweeted, "It looks like some people who were supposed to debut right after Mania will appear in the draft instead"

Names such as Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes are all rumored for main roster call-ups.