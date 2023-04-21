WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Main Roster Call-Ups Expected During The 2023 WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Main Roster Call-Ups Expected During The 2023 WWE Draft

The RAW after WrestleMania for many lacked the debuts of some big names.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on his Twitter Subscription feed that names who were supposed to appear on the RAW after Mania will instead debut during the upcoming WWE Draft on April 28 (SmackDown) or May 1st (RAW).

Alvarez tweeted, "It looks like some people who were supposed to debut right after Mania will appear in the draft instead"

Names such as Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes are all rumored for main roster call-ups.

Department of Justice Issue Press Release On Charges Against Ted DiBiase, Jr.

The Department of Justice issued the following: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, April 20, 2023 Former Professional Wrestler Charged with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2023 02:14PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #wwe draft #draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81653/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer