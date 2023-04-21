LA Knight Is Looking To Become WWE Universal Champion Sooner Than Later

WWE Superstar LA Knight was recently interviewed on KTAL NBC 6, during which he was asked about potential dream matches in WWE:

“Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren’t doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match.”

“Not only are they looking for me to become world champ sometime soon, but I’m looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later.”

Watch the interview below: