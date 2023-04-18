WWE Signs New Deal With Twitch To Allow Talent Back On The Platform

WWE has reportedly reached an agreement with Twitch to allow their talent back on the social media platform.

In 2020, WWE banned talent from participating in third-party platforms such as Twitch which enables talent to make money from their own streams. This was a hot topic at the time and talent were very upset to have an additional income stream pulled.

Fightful Select reports today that WWE and Twitch reached an agreement to allow WWE Superstars back on Twitch with almost no restrictions. The revenue will now be split three ways, with Twitch and the talent taking the vast majority.

Talent will be required to ask WWE management to approve anybody on their stream who isn't employed by WWE.