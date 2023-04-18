Goldberg Says Vince McMahon Promised Him A Proper WWE Retirement Match

During a recent interview with Adam Carriker on 93.7 The Ticket, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed he had a handshake understanding with Vince McMahon that he would recive a proper retirement match before his WWE contract expired, but that never happened. Goldberg said:
“Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn’t come to fruition through them. So, therefore… You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don’t go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I’ve had Covid and agreed to a match.”
Goldberg added, “If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that's a possibility. Hey, I'm a businessman, and I'm fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off. Until that happens man, I don't believe I'm hanging them up, you know. Anything and everything is an option. I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that.”
