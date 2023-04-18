WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest News On The 2023 WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

Latest News On The 2023 WWE Draft

New details have emerged as to why WWE has chosen the date they have for the upcoming draft as they look to capitalize on the NFL Draft.

It has been revealed the 2023 WWE Draft will be held over two shows beginning with the April 28 episode of SmackDown before coming to an end on the May 1 edition of RAW. 

Fightful Select has revealed through their sources, the decision to have the WWE Draft take place around the same time as the NFL Draft was "not an accident." The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from the 27-29 of April. The event will see the best players from American universities be drafted by NFL teams

Bad Bunny Announced For Next Week's WWE RAW

The WWE Backlash 2023 host will be appearing on Monday Night RAW next week. Bad Bunny last appeared on WWE programming on the RAW After Wre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2023 09:24PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nfl #wwe draft #draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81618/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer