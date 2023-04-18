Latest News On The 2023 WWE Draft

New details have emerged as to why WWE has chosen the date they have for the upcoming draft as they look to capitalize on the NFL Draft.

It has been revealed the 2023 WWE Draft will be held over two shows beginning with the April 28 episode of SmackDown before coming to an end on the May 1 edition of RAW.

Fightful Select has revealed through their sources, the decision to have the WWE Draft take place around the same time as the NFL Draft was "not an accident." The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from the 27-29 of April. The event will see the best players from American universities be drafted by NFL teams