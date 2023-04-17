WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bad Bunny Announced For Next Week's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

The WWE Backlash 2023 host will be appearing on Monday Night RAW next week.

Bad Bunny last appeared on WWE programming on the RAW After WrestleMania, where he took out Dominik Mysterio before being attacked and put through a table by Damian Priest.

The April 24th episode of RAW will take place in Rosemont, Illinois.

Huge Match Announced For WWE Backlash 2023 In Puerto Rico

A big match has been announced for WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 5. WWE has announced that The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) wil [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2023 09:21PM


