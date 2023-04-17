Bad Bunny Announced For Next Week's WWE RAW

The April 24th episode of RAW will take place in Rosemont, Illinois.
The WWE Backlash 2023 host will be appearing on Monday Night RAW next week.
Bad Bunny last appeared on WWE programming on the RAW After WrestleMania, where he took out Dominik Mysterio before being attacked and put through a table by Damian Priest.
BREAKING: Host of #WWEBacklash, @sanbenito, will be on #WWERaw next Monday live from Chicago! pic.twitter.com/9k3JFNEBYO— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2023
