Huge Match Announced For WWE Backlash 2023 In Puerto Rico

A big match has been announced for WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 5.

WWE has announced that The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) will go up against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. Riddle was added to the match as he was taken out by Solo Sikoa several months ago.

Prior to the big six-man tag match, The Usos will get their rematch against the tag champions on the April 28 episode of SmackDown.