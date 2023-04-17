News On When Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Expires

Becky Lynch lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Trish Stratus on last week's WWE RAW and Stratus then turned on Lynch, which also revealed she was behind the ambush on Lita earlier in the night.

Lynch tweeted that she won’t be at RAW tonight, with a report noting she is taking a week off to deal with a minor foot injury. A new report from Fightful Select has emerged which reveals the former RAW Women’s Champion only has a year left on her current WWE contract:

"We’re told that Lynch signed a brand new deal upon returning to the company in 2021, and her time off for maternity leave is not a factor. Lynch signed a three-year deal that currently expires in June 2024."

