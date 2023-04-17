WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On When Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Expires

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Becky Lynch lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Trish Stratus on last week's WWE RAW and Stratus then turned on Lynch, which also revealed she was behind the ambush on Lita earlier in the night.

Lynch tweeted that she won’t be at RAW tonight, with a report noting she is taking a week off to deal with a minor foot injury. A new report from Fightful Select has emerged which reveals the former RAW Women’s Champion only has a year left on her current WWE contract:

"We’re told that Lynch signed a brand new deal upon returning to the company in 2021, and her time off for maternity leave is not a factor. Lynch signed a three-year deal that currently expires in June 2024."

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #becky lynch

