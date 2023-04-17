WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Updates Fans On Her WWE RAW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Becky Lynch has revealed whether she is going to be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

During last Monday's WWE RAW, Becky Lynch was supposed to team up with Lita to defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan. However, Lita was attacked backstage before the match, which meant she was unable to compete.

This led to Trish Stratus teaming up with Lynch in a back and froth match. In the concluding moments of the match Morgan hit a sunset flip on Stratus for the win, making Rodriguez & Morgan the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Following the match things got very interesting when Stratus turned on Lynch and hit her with a forearm to the back. Stratus also delivered Trish Kick to knock Lynch out.

Tonight Trish will explain why she betrayed Becky Lynch who has revealed she will not be attending tonight's RAW:

According to WRKD Wrestling, the reason that Becky won’t be on tonight’s show is due to her currently dealing with a minor injury.


