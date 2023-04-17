Fandango Reveals If Vince McMahon Enjoyed Watching The "Fashion Files" Segments

During an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, Fandango revealed Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of the "Fashion Files" segments.

“We would come to TV every week and grab one of the dot com guys and just start cutting promos. Then it kind of organically grew into the Fashion Files. We would dress up as cops and we ordered gear from Amazon. It started to get a lot of traction online and the social media guys loved working with us.”

“I think it got back to the production meeting and they said, ‘Listen, they’re doing these dot com segments and they’re getting a lot of social media buzz.’ They would go off social media attraction and stuff. They said, ‘Let’s put the segment on television.’ So that’s how the Fashion Files started.”

“From day one to the last day we did it, Vince did not laugh once. He did not understand any of the jokes. He didn’t get any of the pop culture, like any of the movies, he did not understand it. He didn’t like it, but he knew the fans liked it so he kept it on his show. He didn’t understand any of it.”

“There would be people in Gorilla watching the segment and everyone would pop while the segment was airing and Vince would just, I guess this is what they would tell us, Vince would just look around. The dry sense of humor just wasn’t his thing, which if you’re a 70-something-year-old guy, you’re probably not getting Twin Peaks jokes. It’s understandable. It’s nothing against him, but he didn’t like it at all, but he knew that some people did.”