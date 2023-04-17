WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE In "Renewed Discussions" With ESPN

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

With the WWE sale to Endeavor now firmly underway the matter of the company’s TV rights will be the next big negation for the company, especially ahead of a merger with UFC.

PWInsider Elite is reporting ESPN has had "renewed discussions" about a partnership with WWE, although it is believed the discussions are not related to weekly television.

The current WWE TV rights with NBCU and Fox will expire in 2024, the report goes on to mention WWE is likely going to push to get their programming in "as many potential places as possible" unless there is a big offer for exclusivity.

WWE worked with ESPN in 2020, but their partnership ended when the WWE Network moved to Peacock in 2021.

Additionally, PWInsider reports ESPN is in talks with another promotion that is not All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and should WWE go further with ESPN that deal would be at great risk.

AEW currently works with ESPN in international markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Source: PWInsider Elite
Tags: #wwe #espn #raw #smackdown #nxt

