Matt Riddle To Be Kept Busy Following WWE TV Return

Matt Riddle recently made his return to WWE after several months away and the company plans to utilize his talent as much as possible to make up for the lost time.

PWInsider Elite reports that Riddle "is pretty much on every Raw, Smackdown and live event going forward now that he has returned to action."

As for his character going forward, Riddle revealed he is going to be much more serious, saying:

“Before I left, I beat Seth (Rollins) in a Fight Pit Match in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of kinda keeping that ride on, I kinda went back into goofy Riddle mode. And I feel like this time around, it’s still me, I’m always gonna be me, but I wanna bring a more serious side to it.

“You know, I’ve been working out a lot, I’ve been training a lot of jiu-jitsu. I just got my black belt. And I wanna really showcase my skills and my expertise and show the world I’m also one of the top fighters in the world and I can take anybody on in this company.”