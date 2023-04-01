Rey Mysterio Defeats Dominik Mysterio at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

2023 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio picked up a victory over his son, Dominik Mysterio, at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The baddest on the block has arrived at #WrestleMania.@DomMysterio35 arrives on the Grandest Stage of Them All. pic.twitter.com/aPRUJeaI4B — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Following another quick commercial break, we shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the second-ever father versus son match in WrestleMania history.

After the package, the most streamed music artist three years in a row, Bad Bunny, is introduced. He joins the gang on Spanish commentary for our next match of the evening.

Now another video package airs showing the hardened criminal Dom doing hard time in prison. He is released from his cell in hand cuffs and led by police guards out of the jail building and into a police van.

The police siren blares and then we shoot inside SoFi Stadium where the police van backs into the arena led by some police motorcycle motorcade people. Cool entrance. Dom pops out of the van in cuffs still, with a hoodie up. He takes the hoodie off to reveal he is wearing a Rey Mysterio-style mask.

Cops lead the hardened criminal to the ring in an entrance that would be super bad ass on anyone else, but is actually super cool in a funny way for Dom. Either way, entertaining stuff. The fans boo the crap out of him as he makes his way to the ring.

Corey Graves is off to the races with his hilarious commentary talking super serious about how dangerous a criminal Dom is and how illegal it is for him to even be competing in L.A. The penal code blah blah. That type stuff. Gotta love it. The stuff Dom went through would make a man never smile again. You have to love it.

The camera shot shows Angie and Aliyah, Dom's mom and sister, sitting at ringside. The same two women he scolded to finally convince pops to accept the fight tonight. Dom's music dies down and now he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Gin N Juice by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre plays and out comes Rey Mysterio in a low-rider, the same way he would with Eddie Guerrero. Snoop Dogg is driving the car and "Da Game is to be sold, not to be told" is shown in lit-up letters on the open trunk.

"Viva la raza! I lie, I cheat, I steal!" plays as Rey emerges and rides to the ring with Snoop Dogg to the same music he came to the ring with Eddie Guerrero to in the old days. He hops out of the car and his Booya-kah 6-1-9 regular theme plays. Snoop bobs his head as Rey heads to the top of the entrance stage and does his normal ring entrance routine as the crowd goes wild.

The bell sounds and we see Dom and Rey go face-to-face. Dom flashes the double biceps pose and then he and Rey lock up. Dom shucks Rey down to the canvas and hits the middle rope to celebrate like he won the lottery. The two re-engage and Rey shucks Dom all the way out to the floor. Dom looks surprised.

Dom re-enters the ring and shoves his dad, who shoves him right back. Dom grabs a side head lock and whips Rey into the ropes. He shoulder blasts him down to the mat and then Rey counters off the ropes with a hurricanrana that pops the crowd.

We see Dom shift the offensive momentum in his favor after pulling some dastardly deeds that includes his sister and mother at ringside. Back in the ring, Dom hits a Michinoku Driver for a close near fall. Dom beats Rey down at ringside. He gets in his mom's face and again yells, "Shut your mouth!" Mom's slaps him and then Rey knocks him in the ring post and kisses his wife.

Rey rolls Dom back in the ring and comes off the top-rope with a seated senton. He hits the ropes and splashes Dom with a cross-body for a near fall. The Judgment Day guys come to the ringside area and the distraction allows Dom to take over. Rey fights back and hits a 6-1-9 but Balor hits the ring apron and distracts Rey, allowing Dom to take over again.

As The Judgment Day continue to get involved, finally the guys from Legado Del Fantasma have had enough. Out they come in their Latino World Order t-shirts to even up the numbers game. We see everybody down and out except Dom and Rey. The two re-enter the ring and Dom nearly be-heads his pops with a big clothesline.

Dom has Rey set up for the 6-1-9 and the fans boo like crazy. He connects with it and then heads to the top-rope. He leaps off with a big frog splash that connects. He goes for the cover but Rey kicks out. The crowd goes wild thinking that might've been it.

Now we see Dom take a play out of Uncle Eddie's playbook as he tears the top turnbuckle off. The ref sees this and tries fixing it. While he does, Dom reaches out of a sack and pulls out a chain. Bad Bunny leaves his spot at Spanish commentary and takes the chain from Dom, allowing Rey to hit a 6-1-9 and a top-rope splash for the pin fall victory. Excellent match that the crowd really seemed to be into from start-to-finish.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

